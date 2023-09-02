Army will continue to fight terrorism till the end: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday visited Bannu where nine brave soldiers embraced martyrdom on Thursday when a suicide bomber blew up himself near a military convoy in Jani Khel area.
COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). COAS visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers. COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. “Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge” COAS emphasised.
While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, COAS emphasised, “The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state.” He further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.”
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.
Meanwhile, the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of Shuhada (martyrs) who embraced shahadat in August 31 motorcycle-borne suicide blast in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu, was offered at Bannu on Friday. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news, the, Shuhada, would be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns. Senior serving military and civil administrative officers and troops attended the Janaza, it added. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said. COAS for enhanced effectiveness of Peacekeeping Missions Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has urged the United Nations to enable Peacekeeping Missions to be more effective in addressing the complex threats while assuring the safety and security of the Peacekeepers. He was addressing a preparatory meet as the chief guest, held as a precursor to the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meet here from August 30-31. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Japan on the theme of the Safety and Security of Peacekeepers the meet was attended by delegates from different countries, senior officials from UN and members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad. In his remarks, the army chief commended the role of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and highlighted increasing challenges and unprecedented levels of threats being faced by Peacekeepers. The army chief further highlighted that Pakistan aspired to create a region where peace prevailed and trade, transit and investment generated prosperity for all the states of south, West and Central Asia. He also called on Security Council and the UN Secretary General for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kash