Army will continue to fight terrorism till the end: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gener­al Syed Asim Munir on Friday visit­ed Bannu where nine brave soldiers embraced martyrdom on Thursday when a suicide bomber blew up him­self near a military convoy in Jani Khel area.

COAS was briefed on the ongo­ing operations and overall securi­ty situation, says a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). COAS visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured sol­diers. COAS appreciated the high mo­rale and unflinching resolve of the troops. “Pakistan Army will contin­ue to act as a bulwark against terror­ism to safeguard the nation from this scourge” COAS emphasised.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, COAS em­phasised, “The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state.” He further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.”

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Meanwhile, the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of Shuhada (mar­tyrs) who embraced sha­hadat in August 31 motor­cycle-borne suicide blast in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu, was offered at Ban­nu on Friday. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news, the, Shuhada, would be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns. Senior serv­ing military and civil ad­ministrative officers and troops attended the Jana­za, it added. “Armed Forc­es of Pakistan stand res­olute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the moth­erland at all costs,” the ISPR said. COAS for en­hanced effectiveness of Peacekeeping Missions Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has urged the United Nations to enable Peacekeeping Missions to be more effec­tive in addressing the com­plex threats while assuring the safety and security of the Peacekeepers. He was addressing a preparato­ry meet as the chief guest, held as a precursor to the UN Peacekeeping Minis­terial Meet here from Au­gust 30-31. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Japan on the theme of the Safety and Se­curity of Peacekeepers the meet was attended by del­egates from different coun­tries, senior officials from UN and members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad. In his remarks, the army chief commended the role of the United Na­tions in the maintenance of international peace and highlighted increas­ing challenges and unprec­edented levels of threats being faced by Peacekeep­ers. The army chief further highlighted that Pakistan aspired to create a region where peace prevailed and trade, transit and invest­ment generated prosperity for all the states of south, West and Central Asia. He also called on Security Council and the UN Secre­tary General for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kash