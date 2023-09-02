Saturday, September 02, 2023
Australia sees warmest winter on record

September 02, 2023
SYDNEY - Australia’s winter was the warmest on record, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said Friday, marking the latest in a string of records broken worldwide as climate change bites. Simon Grainger, a senior climatologist for the bureau, told AFP that the average winter temperature across Australia was 16.75 degrees Celsius (62.15 Fahrenheit) from June to August -- winter in the Antipodean region. That is a hair above the previous record of 16.68 degrees Celsius (62.02 Fahrenheit) set in 1996. Australian weather records date back to 1910. La Nina conditions have caused warm winters and cooler and wetter summer conditions across much of Australia in recent years. According to Bureau of Meteorology data, the winter that ended Thursday saw the second-highest maximum temperatures on record and some of the highest minimum temperatures too. Australian researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones. After several wet years, experts are expecting the coming summer to bring the most intense bushfire season since 2019-2020.

