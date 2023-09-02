AWKU employees demand payment of salary increase

MARDAN - Dr. Zafar Hayat, President of the Academic Staff Association of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, has expressed concern that university employees have not received the approved salary increase for August.

In a press statement, he mentioned that the Ad Hoc Relief Allowance 2023 has been approved by the University’s Senate, but the Vice-Chancellor is reluctant to include this increase in the salaries of the employees. Apart from this, the annual gratuity of TTS employees is also being unnecessarily delayed.

He stated that the association demands action from the Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Higher Education Commission in this matter. He added that if this injustice is not remedied soon, a plan of action will be announced in consultation with other employee organizations, and the authorities will be held responsible for it.