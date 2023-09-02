Balohistan CM not in Dubai to talk exiled Baloch leaders, says info minister

QUETTA - Balochistan Information Min­ister Jan Achakzai has said that caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mar­dan Domki will not hold talks with any exiled Baloch leader in Dubai. “The caretaker chief minister Balochistan is on his personal visit to meet his close friend in Dubai,” caretaker information minister of the government of Balochistan Jan Achakzai said in his tweet. It may be recalled here that a private news agency had claimed that the CM had gone to Dubai for talks with the ex­iled Baloch leaders.