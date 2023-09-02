Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund reviews various cases

QUETTA - The Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund meeting was held under the chair­manship of Balochistan Chief Secre­tary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan after a lapse of 10 months. In the 51st meet­ing of the Board of Trustees of the Provincial Employees Group Insur­ance Fund, various cases of retired government employees of various departments were reviewed.

Provincial Law Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Finance Za­hid Saleem, Secretary S&GAD Babar Khan, and other officials were pres­ent at the meeting. Secretary finance told the meeting that around 3,000 cases of retired employees of various departments are pending, the total value of which was about Rs1.25 bil­lion. The CS said that group insurance is the right of employees and it should not be delayed as it benefits the re­tired employees. He directed that the transparent use of group insurance should be ensured to facilitate the retired officials. He added that steps should be taken to collect maximum revenue from the fund.