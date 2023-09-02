Caretaker minister unhappy with pace of work at Business Park Sheikhupura

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Indus­tries and Commerce SM Tan­veer has said that proper strat­egy and effective monitoring is needed for timely completion of development projects. He was chairing a meeting at Technical Education and Vocational Train­ing Authority (TEVTA) Secretar­iat here on Friday, in which Chief Executive Officer Punjab Indus­trial Estates Development and Management Company (PIED­MC) Ali Moazzam Syed gave a briefing on progress of devel­opment works at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupu­ra. The minister expressed his displeasure over slow progress on development projects and ordered for presenting a plan to complete works within the stipulated time period. He said that along with completion of development works at the Busi­ness Park, construction of link roads should also be completed at the earliest. He said that only by providing standard indus­trial infrastructure at industrial estates, new factories could be set up. Delay in completion of development works of industri­al estates could not be tolerated, he warned adding that the gov­ernment wanted 100 per cent colonisation of industrial cen­tres. Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, Addi­tional Secretary Commerce, Se­nior Economic Adviser, officials of Nespak and related officers attended the meeting.