CDA gives additional charge of the Member Engineering to an income tax officer 

ISLAMABAD-A BS-20 officer of income tax Waseem Hayat Bajwa has been given an additional charge of the post of Member Engineering of the Capital Development Authority.

Interestingly, belonging to inland revenue service, Mr. Bajwa was already working in the civic authority as Member Planning and Design for which a sole reason to justify his appointment on purely a technical position was that he had a degree in town planning.

However, now once again when he has been given the additional charge of the post of Member Engineering, the question about his relevance with the portfolio surfaced.

Earlier, prior to joining CDA, he remained posted as Director General Federal Government Employee Housing Authority and Member in the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Parliment has recently passed an amendment into the Civil Servants Act 1973 and emphasised that only the engineers would be appointed on technical positions by creating a new occupational group of the Engineering Service of Pakistan.

However, the implementation on said amendment in letter and spirit is yet to be awaited.

Meanwhile, Chairman CDA Captain Retired Anwar ul Haq has stop a process of bringing about two dozen officers in CDA from different departments on deputation basis.

Requisitions in this regard were issued on the directions of former Chairman Captain Retired Noor ul Amin Mengal but the incumbent Chairman has directed revoke all such letters in which services of different officers were called.

On the other side, rationalising of spendings on part of CDA has also been started on the directions of the Chairman CDA and the petrol and diesel entitlement given to the officers have been reduced up to 30 percent. The petroleum quota of the Chairman has been reduced from 600 to 400 while members, directors and deputy directors will get 300, 175 and 150 litre fuel quota per month.

Meanwhile, he has also directed the Finance Wing to bring a proposal to make the road authority self sustainable by enhancing its revenues and curtailing unnecessary expenditures.

At present, the civic authority is under deep financial crisis as it not only needs billions of rupees to fund for ongoing mega projects but it get additional burden of funding development schemes in rural areas as well, which is beyond the scope and mandate of CDA.