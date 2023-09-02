CFMP signs MoUs with 2 universities

LAHORE-The College of Family Medicine, Pakistan (CFMP) has signed MoUs with two HEC-accredited universities. The college signed first MoU with Malir University for two diplomas, first, a diploma in diabetes and second diploma in family medicine. The collage has also got affiliated with Malir University for above mentioned diplomas. The college has also signed a second MoU with the University of Modern Sciences, Tando Muhammad Khan for MSc in Diabetes and Endocrinology. The College of Family Medicine, Pakistan is the oldest organization of family physicians in Pakistan and a founder member of WONCA since January 1974. The college has the charter to provide post-graduate courses and programs for family physicians. It was registered in 1972 and has been involved in the training of family physicians whereby it has been collaborating from time to time with prestigious institutions like the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), MRCGP International, South Asia Region and many more.