Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM condemns suicide attack on security forces’ vehicle

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly con­demned the suicide attack tar­geting a security forces’ vehicle in Bannu and paid rich tributes to the profound sacrifice made by the martyred security offi­cials. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved heirs. He prayed for the swift re­covery of the injured, emphasiz­ing that the nation stands firmly with the families of the fallen heroes. “These martyrs are a source of immense pride for our nation and the country honors their tremendous sacrifices”; he said and concluded that the un­wavering determination of the great nation cannot be shaken by the actions of a handful of terrorists.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023