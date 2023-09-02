CM condemns suicide attack on security forces’ vehicle

LAHORE - Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly con­demned the suicide attack tar­geting a security forces’ vehicle in Bannu and paid rich tributes to the profound sacrifice made by the martyred security offi­cials. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved heirs. He prayed for the swift re­covery of the injured, emphasiz­ing that the nation stands firmly with the families of the fallen heroes. “These martyrs are a source of immense pride for our nation and the country honors their tremendous sacrifices”; he said and concluded that the un­wavering determination of the great nation cannot be shaken by the actions of a handful of terrorists.