Court allows PTI chief to meet his doctor, lawyers in Attock jail

ISLAMABAD - A special court on Friday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to meet his doctor and lawyers in Attock Jail. Special Court’s Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the separate applications in this regard and issued orders in this regard.

After the decision, Dr. Faisal, Shoaib Shaheen Advo­cate, Salman Safdar, Ali Ijaz Butter, Sheraz Ahmed Ran­jha, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Naeem Panjutha and In­tizar Punjutha would be able to meet former prime minister in jail. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal for hear­ing on September 13, seeking to withdraw his case against the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the instruction in this regard. He said that the case would be fixed for hearing in the first week af­ter the summer vacations. The court, however, main­tained the objections of Registrar office against the miscellaneous applications. The court also fixed the main appeal for hearing on the same date. It may be mentioned that the ECP had announced the verdict against Imran Khan on October 21, 2022 in Toshakha­na case. Meanwhile, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the interim bail petitions of PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases, registered by Khanna Police Station.