Court sends Imaan Mazari on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sent Advocate Imaan Mazari on judicial remand and sought comments in her post arrest bail petition in a case registered by Bhara Kahu Police Station. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein the accused was produced before the judge after ending of her three day physical remand time. During the course of proceeding, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for investigation into the matter.