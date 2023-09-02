Court sends Imaan Mazari on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday sent Advocate Imaan Mazari on judicial remand and sought comments in her post arrest bail petition in a case registered by Bhara Kahu Po­lice Station. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqar­nain heard the case wherein the accused was produced be­fore the judge after ending of her three day physical remand time. During the course of pro­ceeding, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further phys­ical remand of the accused for investigation into the matter.