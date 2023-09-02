Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CPLC, police coordinated communication vital to organise crime data: IGP

APP
September 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Friday stressed the need for coordinated communication between CPLC and police to organize crime-related data.
The IGP during his visit to the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) office in Governor House lauded the CPLC for arranging data related to car, motorcycle, mobile phone snatching/theft, murder, robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, honey trap, and crimes of other nature. On the occasion, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib welcomed the IGP Sindh and briefed him about the functioning of various departments established at the CPLC office and their operations.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023