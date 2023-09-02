CPLC, police coordinated communication vital to organise crime data: IGP

KARACHI-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Friday stressed the need for coordinated communication between CPLC and police to organize crime-related data.

The IGP during his visit to the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) office in Governor House lauded the CPLC for arranging data related to car, motorcycle, mobile phone snatching/theft, murder, robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, honey trap, and crimes of other nature. On the occasion, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib welcomed the IGP Sindh and briefed him about the functioning of various departments established at the CPLC office and their operations.