Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs28.3m recovered: Police

MULTAN - Multan Police solved a dacoity case and arrested criminals besides re­covering looted valuables of worth Rs28.3 million from their possession during a special operation launched here on Friday.

This was disclosed by SSP Opera­tions Muhammad Imran while hold­ing a press conference here.

He said that on August 15, owner of a private company Capt (retd) Shahid Mahmood reported police that two unidentified robbers looted valu­ables of worth Rs28.3 million from his office.

The criminals tied the security guards and looted the valuables from the office. The police registered the case number 1639/23 under section 392/411 PPC against the criminals and started the investigations into the incident. City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, while taking notice of the incident, formed a spe­cial team under his supervision to ar­rest the criminals.

The police team arrested both ac­cused Nadeem and Nasir, the SSP said and added that Nasir was security guard of the office who planned for the crime alongwith his friend.

Further investigations were under­way from the arrested criminals, the SSP added.

18 BRICK KILNS SEALED OVER USING OLD TECHNOLOGY

The district administration has sealed 18 brick kilns for using old technology causing environmental pollution and smog during a special operation launched across the dis­trict here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Je­hangir, the environment department alongwith officers of district ad­ministration launched a crackdown against factories and brick kilns caus­ing environmental pollution.

The team sealed 18 brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs900,000 for not converting the kilns to the latest zigzag technology. The team also registered FIRs against the owners of the brick kilns. Meanwhile, the team issued no­tices to five factories and sealed the production units while 13 commercial smoky vehicles were challaned, and a fine of Rs26,000 was imposed for causing pollution. DC Omer Jehangir said that action against smog and en­vironmental pollution was being ex­panded across the district.