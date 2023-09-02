Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs28.3m recovered: Police

MULTAN - Multan Police solved a dacoity case and arrested criminals besides recovering looted valuables of worth Rs28.3 million from their possession during a special operation launched here on Friday.
This was disclosed by SSP Operations Muhammad Imran while holding a press conference here.
He said that on August 15, owner of a private company Capt (retd) Shahid Mahmood reported police that two unidentified robbers looted valuables of worth Rs28.3 million from his office.
The criminals tied the security guards and looted the valuables from the office. The police registered the case number 1639/23 under section 392/411 PPC against the criminals and started the investigations into the incident. City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, while taking notice of the incident, formed a special team under his supervision to arrest the criminals.
The police team arrested both accused Nadeem and Nasir, the SSP said and added that Nasir was security guard of the office who planned for the crime alongwith his friend.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, the SSP added.
18 BRICK KILNS SEALED OVER USING OLD TECHNOLOGY
The district administration has sealed 18 brick kilns for using old technology causing environmental pollution and smog during a special operation launched across the district here on Friday.
In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the environment department alongwith officers of district administration launched a crackdown against factories and brick kilns causing environmental pollution.
The team sealed 18 brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs900,000 for not converting the kilns to the latest zigzag technology. The team also registered FIRs against the owners of the brick kilns. Meanwhile, the team issued notices to five factories and sealed the production units while 13 commercial smoky vehicles were challaned, and a fine of Rs26,000 was imposed for causing pollution. DC Omer Jehangir said that action against smog and environmental pollution was being expanded across the district.