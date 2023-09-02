Diplomats briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A briefing session for the resident diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was convened by the Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.
Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, made a detailed presentation informing the diplomatic corps on the establishment and various aspects of the Council. He particularly highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas: IT, Agriculture, Energy and Mining. The participating diplomatic missions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Pakistan being a resource-rich country. The Government of Pakistan has recently constituted the SIFC to serve as a ‘One-Window’ platform to fast-track decision-making and promote as well as facilitate Foreign Direct Investment in the country. The briefing session was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.