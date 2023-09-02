Diplomats briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A briefing session for the res­ident diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the Special In­vestment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC) was convened by the Foreign Secretary at the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, made a detailed presentation informing the diplomatic corps on the establishment and vari­ous aspects of the Council. He particularly highlighted invest­ment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas: IT, Agricul­ture, Energy and Mining. The participating diplomatic mis­sions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Pakistan being a resource-rich country. The Government of Pa­kistan has recently constituted the SIFC to serve as a ‘One-Win­dow’ platform to fast-track de­cision-making and promote as well as facilitate Foreign Direct Investment in the country. The briefing session was also at­tended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.