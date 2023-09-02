Saturday, September 02, 2023
Dr Imran appointed as Pro-VC of UET Mardan

Our Staff Reporter
September 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -  The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is the Chancellor of all public sector universities in the province, has appointed Dr. Imran Khan as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Mardan.

According to a notification issued, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 12A (1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Chancellor, University of Engineering & Technology Mardan, on the advice of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 105 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has appointed Prof Dr. Imran Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Computing, as Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering & Technology, Mardan, for a period of two (02) years with immediate effect.

Our Staff Reporter

