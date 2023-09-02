Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drug smuggling bid foiled, 4-kg heroine recovered: Police

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KASUR   -   B-Division police foiled an at­tempt to smuggle drugs and recovered four kilogrammes of heroine worth millions of rupees from the possession of accused here on Friday. Talking to media, the police said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, the team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Waheed Arif conduct­ed a successful operation. The team set up a picket at Rasoolpura Bypass and arrested the accused Mu­hammad Hussain resident of Mabokey village, Kasur and recovered 4-kg heroin from his possession. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023