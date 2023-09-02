Drug smuggling bid foiled, 4-kg heroine recovered: Police

KASUR - B-Division police foiled an at­tempt to smuggle drugs and recovered four kilogrammes of heroine worth millions of rupees from the possession of accused here on Friday. Talking to media, the police said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, the team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Waheed Arif conduct­ed a successful operation. The team set up a picket at Rasoolpura Bypass and arrested the accused Mu­hammad Hussain resident of Mabokey village, Kasur and recovered 4-kg heroin from his possession. The police registered a case and launched investigation.