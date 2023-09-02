Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Easypaisa, Foodpanda transforming food orders with seamless digital payment integration

Easypaisa, Foodpanda transforming food orders with seamless digital payment integration
PR
September 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Easypaisa and Foodpanda have joined hands to introduce seamless payment options for customers. Users will now be able to pay for their orders directly through their Easypaisa wallet. This partnership empowers millions of Easypaisa customers to conveniently order meals from the Foodpanda app and make payments directly from their Easypaisa mobile accounts. The integration of Easypaisa’s payment gateway ensures a secure and hassle-free user experience, eliminating any dependency on cash.
Through pre-payments via Easypaisa, customers can also place orders on behalf of friends, family, or colleagues. This feature not only simplifies group orders but also supports the more extensive societal shift towards digital transactions. Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, stated, “At Easypaisa, we believe in leveraging the power of collaboration and technology to bring ease into the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Through our partnership with Foodpanda, we are another step closer towards solidifying our resolve to develop a digital ecosystem that is beneficial for all, making digital payments convenient and accessible for everyone.”
Director Finance, Foodpanda Syed MazHashmi stated on the occasion, “At Foodpanda, we value our customers’ convenience and peace of mind at every step of the way. Now, thanks to this fruitful collaboration, users from all over the country can enjoy their favourite food without having to worry about keeping cash for payments at disposal. They can simply pay for their orders with just a few taps on the mobile phone. This partnership not only amplifies the ease of transactions but also contributes to the evolution of Pakistan’s digital landscape.”

Australia sees warmest winter on record

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023