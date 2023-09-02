Easypaisa, Foodpanda transforming food orders with seamless digital payment integration

ISLAMABAD-Easypaisa and Foodpanda have joined hands to introduce seamless payment options for customers. Users will now be able to pay for their orders directly through their Easypaisa wallet. This partnership empowers millions of Easypaisa customers to conveniently order meals from the Foodpanda app and make payments directly from their Easypaisa mobile accounts. The integration of Easypaisa’s payment gateway ensures a secure and hassle-free user experience, eliminating any dependency on cash.

Through pre-payments via Easypaisa, customers can also place orders on behalf of friends, family, or colleagues. This feature not only simplifies group orders but also supports the more extensive societal shift towards digital transactions. Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, stated, “At Easypaisa, we believe in leveraging the power of collaboration and technology to bring ease into the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Through our partnership with Foodpanda, we are another step closer towards solidifying our resolve to develop a digital ecosystem that is beneficial for all, making digital payments convenient and accessible for everyone.”

Director Finance, Foodpanda Syed MazHashmi stated on the occasion, “At Foodpanda, we value our customers’ convenience and peace of mind at every step of the way. Now, thanks to this fruitful collaboration, users from all over the country can enjoy their favourite food without having to worry about keeping cash for payments at disposal. They can simply pay for their orders with just a few taps on the mobile phone. This partnership not only amplifies the ease of transactions but also contributes to the evolution of Pakistan’s digital landscape.”