FJWU’s Counseling and Wellness Center launches series of workshops 

RAWALPINDI - In a proactive move to prioritize mental health and wellbeing, Fatima Jinnah Women University’s Counseling and Wellness Center has launched an enlightening series of workshops aimed at nurturing the mental resilience of its students, faculty, and staff. The inaugural workshop, titled “Stress Management and Emotional Resilience at Workplace,” kicked off on Friday, at Fatima Jinnah Women University. The event specifically catered to the university’s grade 1 to 16 employees and featured Dr. Muhammed Rizwan, the Director of the UoH-Centre for Counseling and Social Wellbeing at the University of Haripur, as the esteemed resource person. A total of 35 participants from various administrative offices congregated to explore the origins, ramifications, and effective coping strategies for stress in their day-to-day lives.

The workshop fostered active participation, incorporating practical exercises such as deep breathing and meditation, empowering attendees with tangible tools to alleviate stress on the spot. The core message of the workshop revolved around the vital importance of resilience, maintaining a positive outlook, and adopting adaptive strategies for effectively managing stress both at work and in personal life.

Dr. Iram Gul, the In-charge of the Counseling and Wellness Center at Fatima Jinnah Women University, lauded the contributions of Dr. Muhammed Rizwan and the dedicated organizing team, including Dr. Sajida Naz, Ms. Maryam Akram, Ms. Rimshah, and the university’s enthusiastic students. Dr. Iram Gul underscored the timeliness of such workshops in an era characterized by turbulence, heightened stress levels, and financial uncertainties. She reaffirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to promoting the wellbeing of its entire community and pledged to continue organizing initiatives that equip individuals with the skills needed to navigate life’s challenges effectively. The resounding success of the “Stress Management and Emotional Resilience at Workplace” workshop underscores Fatima Jinnah Women University’s dedication to fostering a holistic educational environment where the mental health and wellbeing of students, faculty, and staff remain paramount.