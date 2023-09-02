Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FJWU’s Counseling and Wellness Center launches series of workshops 

Israr Ahmad
September 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - In a proactive move to prioritize mental health and wellbeing, Fatima Jinnah Women University’s Counseling and Wellness Center has launched an enlightening series of workshops aimed at nurturing the mental resilience of its students, faculty, and staff. The inaugural workshop, titled “Stress Management and Emotional Resilience at Workplace,” kicked off on Friday, at Fatima Jinnah Women University. The event specifically catered to the university’s grade 1 to 16 employees and featured Dr. Muhammed Rizwan, the Director of the UoH-Centre for Counseling and Social Wellbeing at the University of Haripur, as the esteemed resource person. A total of 35 participants from various administrative offices congregated to explore the origins, ramifications, and effective coping strategies for stress in their day-to-day lives. 

The workshop fostered active participation, incorporating practical exercises such as deep breathing and meditation, empowering attendees with tangible tools to alleviate stress on the spot. The core message of the workshop revolved around the vital importance of resilience, maintaining a positive outlook, and adopting adaptive strategies for effectively managing stress both at work and in personal life. 

Cartoon

 Dr. Iram Gul, the In-charge of the Counseling and Wellness Center at Fatima Jinnah Women University, lauded the contributions of Dr. Muhammed Rizwan and the dedicated organizing team, including Dr. Sajida Naz, Ms. Maryam Akram, Ms. Rimshah, and the university’s enthusiastic students. Dr. Iram Gul underscored the timeliness of such workshops in an era characterized by turbulence, heightened stress levels, and financial uncertainties. She reaffirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to promoting the wellbeing of its entire community and pledged to continue organizing initiatives that equip individuals with the skills needed to navigate life’s challenges effectively. The resounding success of the “Stress Management and Emotional Resilience at Workplace” workshop underscores Fatima Jinnah Women University’s dedication to fostering a holistic educational environment where the mental health and wellbeing of students, faculty, and staff remain paramount.

28 universities start-ups win HEC Innovator Seed Fund

 

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023