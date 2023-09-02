Saturday, September 02, 2023
Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

September 02, 2023
International, Newspaper

YEREVAN   -  Four Armenian servicemen were killed and three Azerbaijani soldiers wounded on Friday, the two countries said. Ten­sions between Baku and Yere­van have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-bor­der attacks. “As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defence min­istry said, after earlier report­ing two were killed. The minis­try said earlier that Azerbaijan had fired at Armenian posi­tions near the town of Sotk, less than ten kilometres (six miles) from the Azeri border. Azerbai­jan said two of its soldiers were injured by an Armenian drone strike in the region of Kalbajar, on the other side of the border, while another was injured in cross-border fire. “We declare that all responsibility for the tension and its consequences lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” Baku’s defence ministry said.

