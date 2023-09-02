Funeral prayer of Bannu martyrs offered 

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyr­dom in Thursday’s mo­torcycle-borne suicide blast in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu, was of­fered at Bannu on Friday. According to the ISPR, the Shuhada (martyrs) will be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns. Senior serving military and civil administrative officers and troops at­tended the funerals. The ISPR said that the armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.