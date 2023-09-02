Saturday, September 02, 2023
Funeral prayer of Bannu martyrs offered 

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyr­dom in Thursday’s mo­torcycle-borne suicide blast in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu, was of­fered at Bannu on Friday. According to the ISPR, the Shuhada (martyrs) will be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns. Senior serving military and civil administrative officers and troops at­tended the funerals. The ISPR said that the armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

Staff Reporter

