Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

GB govt imposes ban over gatherings under section 144

GB govt imposes ban over gatherings under section 144
Web Desk
12:32 PM | September 02, 2023
National

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed ban under section 144 on public gatherings in the entire region.

The regional government in an order, also imposed ban over exhibition of arms and aerial firing.

The government has imposed ban over religious gatherings and any effort to block highways as protest, for an indefinite period.

In view of the law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan region, the administration in the area has suspended 4G broadband services, while the 2G services will remain continued.

According to sources, Internet services in the region, have been suspended for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the provincial administration and orders of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A list of the names of the people, has been prepared, who have been involved in spreading hate and lawlessness, sources said.

An administration action will be taken, and unscrupulous elements will be arrested over spreading hatred, sources added.

Drug smuggling bid foiled, 4-kg heroine recovered: Police

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1693620359.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023