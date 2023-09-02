Geelani’s thoughts to continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday paid glowing tributes to veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, calling him a role model for the future generation.

Addressing three different seminars in connection with second death anniversary of great Hurriyat leader, Mullick said late Geelani dedicated his entire life and sacrificed everything for the sacred cause of Kashmir freedom struggle without budging an inch from his principled position till he breathed his last.

The SAPM said that history testified that nobody died who influenced human thoughts and whose life was dedicated to some cause and who sacrificed for freedom.

Therefore, she said, personalities like Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and Syed Ali Geelani did not die and they just disappeared physically but their thoughts remained with the human mind.

Syed Ali Geelani embraced martyrdom under Indian police custody on September 1, 2021 at his residence in Hyderpora, Srinagar. He was kept under continued illegal house arrest for over a decade by Indian forces, fearing that a number of Hurriyat leaders including Yasin Malik were in queue to get the same fate like Geelani.

Therefore, she urged UN bodies and the world powers to take cognizant of this inhuman acts by Indian occupation authorises and take urgent steps to ensure their safe release to avoid their custodial deaths.

She said that Geelani gave his life in the struggle for independence of Kashmir and exposed the fascist and oppressed face of India to the world, who dedicated his life and even his death to telling everybody that freedom could not be compromised or traded off.

Hence, she stated that Ali Geelani did not die but just disappeared physically and his thoughts would continue to inspire Kashmiri freedom fighter and serve as a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri youth.

The SAPM said that Indian government was afraid of Geelani’s leadership abilities so much that he remained a symbol of fear for Indian forces even after his physical death, as they resorted to the inhuman act and had forcibly taken away his dead body for burial at Hyderpora graveyard under heavy military siege at night in violation of the last will of the veteran leader.

Mushaal highlighted that he was subjected to physical and mental torture during his imprisonment but never bowed down to the occupation forces till his last breath, adding that he made a “significant contribution to the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.”

She said that Geelani had foretold what the future beholds for Kashmir, as he had prophesied that when demography would be changed in favour of Hindus in Kashmir like in Jammu then India may concede to a plebiscite in the territory, fearing that the Modi regime may accept the plebiscite once its settler plan was accomplished.

“Geelani was respected for the refinement of his personality, dedication and unwavering commitment to his mission that is why he won accolades from people within and outside Kashmir even by his critics and political adversaries,” she maintained.

She said that Pakistan conferred Nishan- i-Pakistan on Ali Geelani in recognition of his decades-old struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Mushaal said that Indian fascist occupation forces had been using the brutal, tyrannical and inhuman tactics to silence the dissenting powerful voices for the last seven decades but all their nefarious and notorious schemes proved exercise in futility rather these state terrorism further ignited the freedom struggle.

Therefore, she demanded that it was high time the Indian notorious government should release all the political prisoners instantly and let Kashmiri people decide their fate as per their free will because it was proved that the fascist forces could not suppress the legitimate freedom struggle come what may