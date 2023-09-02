 Hayden warns India ahead of Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2023 

KARACHI - Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has warned Indian cricket team ahead of the clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 today (Sat­urday) in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Hayden also mentioned In­dian skipper Rohit Sharma’s dismissal against Shaheen Afridi during the 2021 World Cup. “You’ve got to be con­servative against Shaheen Afridi. Remember back to the [T20] World Cup [in the UAE in 2021] more recently. Sha­heen was able to take early wickets,” Hayden told Star Sports. “We’ll never forget that ball that he bowled to Rohit Sharma, so a little bit of caution against Shaheen Afri­di. If it’s swinging, look to play out those first three overs,” he added. The former Australian opener also lauded Pakistan’s other pacers in the shape of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. “India is playing against Paki­stan’s pace trio. This is one of the spiciest competitions on the planet. We’ve got Sha­heen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem [Shah]. Three very different types of bowlers and unique bowlers, which require unique plans from Team India,” he said.