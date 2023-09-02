Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s 280th annual urs celebrations begin

HYDERABAD-Prominent Sufi Saint and Poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s 280th annual Urs celebrations commenced with formal ceremonies in Bhit Shah town of district Matiari on Friday. The event was jointly inaugurated by the caretaker provincial minister of Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Omar Soomro and the caretaker minister of culture Dr. Syed Junaid Shah by laying a traditional chadar at the shrine. On this occasion prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the province and the country.

Provincial ministers also listen “Waai” of Shah Sain inside the shrine’s courtyard and distributed cloths and gifts among deserving women. Speaking to the media on the occasion Provincial Minister for Culture Dr. Junaid Shah expressed that the culture department was making efforts to include Bhittai’s poetry in the curriculum so that his message of love and humanity could be reached to our children. He emphasized that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was not just a source of pride for Pakistan and Sindh but for the entire Islamic world as well and his message gave a lesson of love and sympathy with humanity. It is crucial to act upon his teachings in this era, he said and added that the Culture Department was making sincere efforts to spread his message. During the media talk, caretaker provincial minister Muhammad Omar Soomro said that they had met with the heirs of the martyred journalist Jan Mohammad Mehar and handed over a cheque of Rs. ten million to them.