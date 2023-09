Human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, Saturday was granted bail in a new terror case by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.

The development comes three days after she was handed over to the Islamabad Police on physical remand in the case registered against her in the federal capital's Barakahu police station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issued the verdict, granting bail to the detained lawyer against a surety bond of Rs10,000.

Details to follow