India must reverse 2019 illegal acts: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged India to reverse the 2019 illegal acts to unlawfully merging Kashmir into its union territory.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that India must rescind its illegal act of 5th of August, 2019 and create an environment for peace and dialogue in the region. Replying to another question about the recent anti-Pakistan statement of Indian Minister for External Affairs, the spokesperson said it was nothing new.
“He has used undiplomatic language against Pakistan on a number of occasions and we regret it,” she said.
Baloch urged the Indian government to give unhindered access to family and followers of iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, for his final resting place.
She said Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a true voice and face of the Kashmiris' struggle for their rights and freedom.
She said the unflinching commitment of Syed Ali Gilani to the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, has inspired generations of Kashmiris in resisting the occupation and tyranny.
The spokesperson said that Syed Ali Gilani will be remembered for his matchless sacrifices and unconditional love for Kashmir and for Pakistan.
Baloch said on the second death anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani, “we pay rich tribute to his life-long dedication for justice and freedom and reaffirm our support to the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.” To a question, she said it was important for the Afghan authorities to take action against those individuals and entities that threaten Pakistan. “And it is their responsibility, their international responsibility, their bilateral responsibility and their trilateral responsibility as they have committed in the trilateral between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. So, how they do it we do not want to comment on it but it is their responsibility and we hope they will fulfil the commitments that they have made,” she added. She said Pakistan continues to maintain neutrality between Russia and Ukraine in this dispute. “We have longstanding ties with both the countries, and there is no change in Pakistan’s position. As far as your first question, as you know very well there has been no announcement from our side and we have not shared any details of any high-level visit from Saudi Arabia. When such a visit takes place and we have confirmed information and both sides agree to announce the visit we will make an announcement at the time,” she said.