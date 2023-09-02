India’s G20 challeng

As India gets ready to host the G-20 summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September, the Indian government is publicising a message of ‘international harmony’. Earlier in November last year, announcing the theme of the eighteenth G20 Summit as “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his country would imbue a new mind set within humanity, help the world move beyond greed and confrontation, and cultivate a ‘universal sense of one-ness’. However, in a bitterly divided G20, ensuring a harmonious outcome of the summit will be arduous.
Of late, India’s diplomacy and image have been riding a high tide. A two-year term on the Security Council, the Presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the on-going G-20 presidency and the landing on the moon. However, the forthcoming high-profile G-20 Delhi Summit, despite being a big opportunity, also has its challenges. The Ukraine war may cast its dark shadow on the meeting. In March this year, India faced a diplomatic fiasco being unable to secure an agreed declaration at the end of a G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi. It remains to be seen how much India would resist Western pressure to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly will not attend the summit in person.
The US-India relations continue to deepen. Following Mr. Modi’s visit to Washington in June 2023, the Joint Statement described these relations as ‘Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership’, anchored in a new level of trust and mutual understanding. The US-India Defence ties are upgraded to the ‘Next Generation Defence Partnership’. Apart from defence, the two countries are engaged in close cooperation in a wide range of fields including critical and emerging technologies, renewable energy, space science, and space technologies and share deepening strategic convergences. The US-India Joint Statement did not explicitly condemn Russia.
On the other hand, India has long viewed Russia as a reliable partner that has played a central role in building up Indian military capabilities in multiple domains, has consistently supported it at the United Nations and allowed it sufficient space to exercise strategic autonomy vis-à-vis the West. Post-Ukraine invasion, however, New Delhi faces quite a number of challenges linked to its ties to Moscow. Internationally, India has had to balance its support for the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity with its resistance to vote for any resolution that condemns Russia at the UN. Policymakers in New Delhi have chosen to walk a tightrope to be neutral on the issue. However, the longer the conflict lasts, it will make it tougher for India to maintain its current posture with both Moscow and Washington.
The other major challenges to G20 summit include the global economic recovery, the ongoing geostrategic tensions, setting ambitious climate targets including climate resilience measures, sustainable agriculture, clean energy transition, promoting sustainable development, and shaping a global health agenda. As a self-styled advocate of the Global South, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the African Union (AU) to become a member of the G20.
The Ukraine conflict is likely to be the most divisive issue at the summit. India cannot afford not to have a final declaration. India will have fall-back options. First, to use the Bali language, in which member states reiterated their respective “national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly”. It nonetheless referred to Resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022 (with the voting record) which “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”.
Another possibility may be the language used in the US-India Joint Statement on June 22, 2023, in which the two sides “expressed their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.” It did not condemn Russia but called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty. It remains to be seen what minimum language would be acceptable to the EU states.
While India seeks a big power status, it continues to receive growing censure from International Human Rights organisations. Human Rights Watch’s (HRW) World Report 2023 states that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government continued its systematic discrimination and stigmatization of religious and other minorities, particularly Muslims. BJP supporters increasingly committed violent attacks against targeted groups. The Amnesty International 2022-23 report states, “Punitive demolitions of Muslim family homes and businesses were carried out with impunity.”
Commenting on India’s democratic regression, an editorial in Le Monde of 24 April 2023 stated that India is now classified as an “electoral autocracy” by the independent Swedish institute V-Dem. “This authoritarian drift is also revealed in a disturbing desire to redefine India as a purely Hindu nation”, and erase the country’s history. Le Monde concludes, that this makes it all the more regrettable that countries that claim to defend democratic values prefer to remain silent, so as not to upset a regime that is asserting itself in the new global geopolitical order.