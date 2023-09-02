IPP rejects hike in fuel prices

LAHORE - The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has rejected the recent increase in the prices of pe­troleum products saying that the decision would impact the common man, especially the lower middle class. While giv­ing his reaction, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan demanded of the government to immedi­ately withdraw this increase. “Instead of following in the footsteps of the previous rul­ers, the caretaker government should formulate a realistic policy which can help the poor people”, he added. Aleem said that according to its manifesto, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party wanted to provide petrol at half price to motorcyclists and believed that these problems could be resolved through bet­ter planning and savings of resources. The IPP president further stated that petrol and diesel prices crossing the limit of Rs 300 per liter was like dropping another bomb on the common citizen. He claimed that the PTI, the PDM and the caretakers seemed to be in the competition trying to leave be­hind each other by passing on more and more burden on the already suppressed masses. Meanwhile, President Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed his deep sorrow and regret over the Bannu suicide attack and called it a reprehensible act. He said that the resurgence of terrorism was a big challenge in which country’s military institutions had always been victorious. He said that the country and the nation were proud of the sacrifices of sol­diers as these martyrdoms will not go in vain. Aleem Khan said: “Every citizen salutes the young men who offered their precious lives for the sake of this beloved motherland”. He expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the in­jured soldiers.