Little guy, big moves

Recently, you might have come across the new digital telco offering in the market, that is claiming to shake things up by offering ‘Independence’ from your regular telco experience by offering a digital, hassle-free and convenient way to meet your telecommunication needs. However, it didn't take long for their established rivals to express their concerns. With this new brand offering packages with unlimited data and calling, and a seamless digital onboarding journey, their competitors may have found themselves apprehensive about the newcomer's formidable digital capabilities or feared the potential loss of customers should their own telco brand face the threat of closure.

This litigious competitor, known for past legal battles over claims of superior 4G technology, continues to engage in these anti-competitive practices, which is indeed disheartening given the importance of offering customers a wide range of choices.

In this unfolding scenario, the underdog, represented by the new player, has swiftly become the primary focus of attention for the industry's bigger and more entrenched players. This sets the stage for an uneven playing field where the underdog encounters a series of obstacles strategically positioned by their larger counterparts.

This situation underscores the formidable challenges faced by newcomers venturing into an industry dominated by industry giants. They strive to carve out a unique space and provide alternative options for consumers. It is becoming increasingly evident that the legacy telcos, who wield substantial influence, exhibit a degree of reluctance to embrace the future. Instead of adapting to the evolving landscape, they seem hesitant to depart from established business models.

This resistance to change not only inhibits their own progress but also hinders the broader advancement of the industry, restricting the exploration of emerging technologies and innovative solutions. In stark contrast, the new player embodies fresh perspectives and a genuine commitment to empowering consumers. Their resolve to challenge the existing norms stems from a desire to ensure that individuals have a diverse array of choices, thereby fostering a healthy competition that ultimately benefits the industry as a whole.