LPG price hiked by whopping Rs39 per kg

ISLAMABAD-The caretaker government Friday announced a massive hike of Rs39 per kilogramme (19.37 percent) in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for September 2023.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the new hike in LPG prices, which enhance the cost of LPG for domestic consumers by Rs459.85 per 11.8 kg cylinder and commercial cylinder by Rs 1770 per 45.4 kg. Justifying the massive jump in the LPG prices, OGRA said the rise was due to the devaluation of Pakistani rupee and increase in propane and butane prices by Saudi Aramco.

“The reason behind the increase is that the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP [contract price] and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 19.83%, and the average dollar exchange rate has gone up by 4.5%, resulting in an increase in LPG consumer price by Rs459.85 per 11.8 kg cylinder (19.37%),” OGRA elaborated.

According to the notification, the per-kilogram price of LPG will rise to Rs240 in September, up from Rs201 per kilogram in August 2023. The revised pricing will have varying impacts on different cylinder sizes. The 11.8 kg domestic cylinder will witness a surge of Rs460, bringing its cost to Rs2,833.5, while the commercial cylinder, weighing 45.4 kg, will become costlier by Rs1,770, now priced at Rs10,896. In the previous month, domestic cylinders were priced at Rs2,373.6 and commercial cylinders at Rs9,132.

Ogra has determined the producer price of LPG, assuming a composition of 40 percent propane and 60 percent butane, to be Rs163,826 per ton. This price incorporates an excise duty of Rs85 per ton, excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per ton. Consequently, the total cost for an 11.8 kg cylinder amounts to Rs1,933.17. Before the imposition of an 18 percent general sales tax (GST), the producer price would have been Rs168,497 per ton, resulting in a price of Rs1,988.2 per cylinder. The additional GST on Rs168,497 per ton would have been Rs30,329 per ton or Rs358 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

Furthermore, Ogra has calculated a producer price of Rs2,346.1 per 11.8 kg cylinder. The marketing, distribution, and transportation margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton, comprising a marketing margin of Rs17,000 per ton, distribution margin of Rs10,000 per ton, and transportation margin of Rs8,000 per ton, resulting in a total margin of Rs413 per cylinder. The producer prices of LPG are subjected to an 18 percent GST, amounting to Rs30,329.4 per ton or Rs358 per cylinder.