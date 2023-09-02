Lyles, Richardson back up world titles in Zurich

ZURICH - Americans Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson cemented their status as the fastest sprinters in the world this year with victories at the Weltk­lasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

Richardson, who cap­tured her first world 100m title in Budapest last week in a sizzling 10.65 seconds, pulled away from the field over the final 30 metres in Zurich to cross in 10.88. “Honestly, just knowing that my training has gotten me here - physically training, mentally training, emotionally train­ing myself - to understand what it takes to finish an entire season and beyond the world championships, everything has been for one, my mind, body, and soul,” she said.

Lyles, golden in the sprint treble of 100, 200 and 4x100 relay in Hun­gary, held off American team ma­teErriyon Knighton to win the 200 in 19.80, an impressive time in the chilly 16 C conditions. Knighton clocked 19.87 in second. “It is busi­ness as usual,” Lyles said. “Every­body wants to beat me and every­body wants the cake and the crown, but I am not giving it to them.”

Thursday’s Diamond League was the first major meet since the world championships ended on Sunday and featured 14 winners from Budapest. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson main­tained her dominance over 200m with an easy victory. Four days after her jaw-dropping 21.41 time in Bu­dapest - the second fastest in history - she ran 21.82.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands handed world record holder Karsten Warholm his first 400 hurdles loss this season, taking victory in 47.27 to edge the weary-looking world champion Norwegian who crossed in 47.30.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the women’s triple jump and, un­like the world championships where she barely squeaked into the final before securing victory with her final attempt, the Olympic champion and world record holder leapt 15.15 metres to win by al­most half a metre.