Man, son shot dead in Faisalabad, killers at large

FAISALABAD - A man shot dead his uncle and his son over an old property dispute in the area of Garh police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Muhammad Baqir Jatt, a resident of Chak No 622-GB, had an old property dispute with his nephew Aurangzeb Jatt.

On the day of the incident, Au­rangzeb, alongwith his accomplices, opened fire with a pistol and caused serious injuries to Muhammad Baq­ir (65) and his son Muhammad Ka­shif (20). The injured were rushed to a hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report, he added.

MAN KILLS TEENAGE BROTHER OVER DOMESTIC ISSUE

A man killed his teenage brother over a minor issue here on Friday.

According to police, Zain quarreled with his younger brother Shamoon over some domestic issue. Zain got infuriated and attacked Shamoon, 15, with a sharp-edged weapon at Rani Chowk, Rasool Park, Madina Town. Consequently, Shamoon suffered crit­ical injuries and died at hospital dur­ing treatment.

The police have registered a case on the report of Javed, their father.

MAN ROBBED OF RS1.3M

Two bandits snatched Rs1.3 mil­lion in cash from a citizen on Noorpur Road in the limits of Sargodha Road police station. A police report said on Friday that Ahsan was carrying Rs1.3 million when two dacoits intercepted him and deprived him of the cash. A police team reached the scene and collected evidence.

TWO DIE, FIVE INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE-RICKSHAW COLLISION

Two people including a woman were killed and five others suffered injuries in a road accident near Dijkot on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a colli­sion between a motorcycle and a rick­shaw near Siraj village, Dijkot, left a man and his sister dead on-the-spot, while five others including the rick­shaw driver were injured.

The dead were identified as Baba Godla, 50, and his sister Naseeran Bibi, residents of Chak No 265-RB.

The injured were rushed to an area hospital.