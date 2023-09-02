Monetary Policy Committee to meet on 14th: SBP

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday clarified that the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was scheduled for September 14, 2023 and reports about holding of emergency meeting were baseless. The central bank in a statement issued here refuted the reports making rounds in the media about holding an emergency meeting of the MPC of the central bank and termed them completely baseless. The SBP further said that it would be premature to forecast the future policy rate as only the MPC, which is an independent statutory body, was empowered to decide about the policy rate. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2023, during which it will take stock of the economic developments and make appropriate decisions in the matter, it added.