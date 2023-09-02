Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on 14th: SBP

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on 14th: SBP
APP
September 02, 2023
Business

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday clarified that the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was scheduled for September 14, 2023 and reports about holding of emergency meeting were baseless. The central bank in a statement issued here refuted the reports making rounds in the media about holding an emergency meeting of the MPC of the central bank and termed them completely baseless. The SBP further said that it would be premature to forecast the future policy rate as only the MPC, which is an independent statutory body, was empowered to decide about the policy rate. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2023, during which it will take stock of the economic developments and make appropriate decisions in the matter, it added.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023