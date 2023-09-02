NAB holds public hearing

QUETTA - On the instructions of Chair­man National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB) Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed, a Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) was arranged in NAB Balo­chistan, said a handout is­sued here on Friday.

A number of complainants belonging to Balochistan participated in the open court. The Director General (DG) NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal Khan talked about the mandate and jurisdiction of NAB and apprised the peo­ple about the complaint fil­ing procedure in NAB.

He said that the bureau was committed to fight against corruption and was utilising all energies to bring the corrupt elements to jus­tice. The NAB is resolute and firm for the eradication of corruption from the country. The robbers who looted the public resources and caused loss to the national exche­quer will not be spared, he expressed. On the occasion, DG NAB Balochistan listened to the people individually, asked the reports from the concerned officers in under investigation matters with NAB and directed them to dispose of the pending cases at the earliest.

It is to be remembered that the Khuli Kachehri will be held on regular basis at NAB Balo­chistan every last Thursday of every month for two hours from 02:00pm to 04:00pm.