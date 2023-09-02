Saturday, September 02, 2023
Nawaz Sharif to return soon, promises Maryam

Addresses public rally in Peshawar, pledges PML-N to tackle unrest, restore prosperity in country if voted to power

Our Staff Reporter
September 02, 2023
Peshawar   -  Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the senior vice president and chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, has said that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon to address the current sense of hopelessness and unrest. She praised Nawaz Sharif for his efforts in combating terrorism and power crisis in the past.

“PML-N will also restart projects like CPEC and others to tackle unemployment and inflation,” Maryam Nawaz said while addressing party activists during her visit to the provincial capital, which was hosted at the city’s only five-star hotel. Several prominent PML-N leaders, including Engineer Amir Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Ikhtiar Wali, were also in attendance.

Maryam Nawaz conducted interviews for tehsil-level youth coordinators and highlighted the party’s plans to strengthen its presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to take responsibility for their governance and address the problems they created before portraying themselves as victims. Maryam Nawaz pledged to transform the “destruction of the past decade in the province and four years in the country into prosperity,” and vowed to confront the country’s current challenges with the strength demonstrated in 2013.

She emphasised the right to development for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which she claimed had been denied to them in the past. Maryam Nawaz criticised the alleged incompetence and corruption of the PTI government over the past decade, accusing PTI leader of neglecting flood victims for political events and contributing to the country’s current challenges, including rising prices.

