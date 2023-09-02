PAF chief vows to further boost Pakistan-Turkiye military cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Consequent to a special invitation by the Turkish Presidency, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, made a landmark visit to Tur­kiye to attend the prestigious Gradu­ation and Flag Detachment Ceremony, as Guest of Honour, which was held at the Turkish Air Force Academy.

According to a press release re­ceived here on Friday, the ceremony was also attended by Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence & Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar and Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of the Repub­lic of Azerbaijan, along with senior military commanders and high level state officials from across the world.

The event, held at the Turkish Air Force Academy, is a moment of im­mense pride and accomplishment for the graduating cadets, as they mark the culmination of their rigorous training and embark on their journey as officers of the Turkish Air Force.

During the event, the Chief of the Air Staff interacted with various high-level dignitaries including General Ziya Cemal KADIOgLU, Commander of Turkish Air Force. The Air Chief ex­pressed his gratitude to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for extending such a warm invitation and reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force’s com­mitment to fostering a robust part­nership with the Turkish Air Force. He also emphasized the shared values and aspirations that form the founda­tion of the deep-rooted friendship be­tween Pakistan and Turkiye.

The Chief of the Air Staff expressed his unwavering commitment to en­hance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation with Turkiye, especially in the field of defence production, two-way sharing of technology and the joint develop­ment of fifth generation fighter air­craft. He also reiterated his resolve to further deepen the strong bond of friendship that unites the two na­tions in the face of shared challenges and wished to explore further av­enues of collaboration in the defence and aviation sector.

A follow-up to the recent Strategic Framework Agreement on Defence Collaboration, the visit serves as a testament to the deep-rooted histor­ical, religious, cultural and strategic bonds shared between the two na­tions. Owing to this strategic frame work, Turkiye’s leading firms have already committed to strategic part­nership by establishing their offices in the recently inaugurated “Alpha Techno Square” of Pakistan’s es­teemed National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.

During his trip abroad, the Air Chief also called on General Gabor Böröndi, Chief of General Staff, Hun­garian Defence Forces.

The Air Chief conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries and exploring possi­bilities for further collaboration in the defence sector.

The historic visit of Air Chief Mar­shal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to Turkiye not only strengthens the ex­isting ties between the two brotherly countries but also signifies the en­during commitment of both nations to work collaboratively towards a more secure and prosperous region, said the press release.