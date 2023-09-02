Pakistan CG in Jeddah pays tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his death anniversary

JEDDAH - Pakistan’s Counsel General in Jeddah Khalid Majid has paid rich tributes to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on his second death anniversary At a ceremony the counsel general said, “Today, we have gathered here to solemnly commemorate the second death anniversary of the remarkable Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani. As we remember his life and legacy, we are reminded of his unwavering commitment to justice and self-de­termination for the oppressed peo­ple of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Khalid Majid further said, “Syed Ali Geelani was an embodiment of resil­ience and perseverance, tirelessly ad­vocating for the rights of Kashmiris. His sacrifices and unwavering deter­mination continue to inspire us all. Today, we honour the sacrifices made by the brave Kashmiri people and stand in solidarity with them.” “We must reflect on the ongoing atrocities and violations perpetrated against the Kashmiri population and un­equivocally denounce the illegal oc­cupation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Pakistan reiterates its unwavering commitment to sup­porting the struggle of the Kashmiri people,” Majid added. “We call upon the international community to play their part in resolving the longstand­ing Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.”