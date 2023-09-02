PM stresses need for continuing GSP Plus status for Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday stressed the need for continuing the GSP Plus scheme which served the interests of both Pakistan and the European Union.

The prime minister, in a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka, who called on him, emphasized the significant role of the GSP Plus scheme in boosting Pakistan’s exports to European markets.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-EU ties and lauded recent progress made in this regard.

Prime Minister Kakar said that his government was committed to safeguarding and upholding the rights of all its citizens. He said the government would provide constitutional continuity till the next general elections were held in the country.

The EU ambassador said that the EU would continue to provide support to the Government of Pakistan and work to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

