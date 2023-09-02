Saturday, September 02, 2023
PMD indicates chances of rain in Islamabad

September 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening or night.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. 
A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight.
During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi and Dalbandin 45 C.

