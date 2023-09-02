Saturday, September 02, 2023
PO arrested at airport

Agencies
September 02, 2023
LAHORE  -   Punjab Po­lice have arrested another pro­claimed offender (PO) who was trying to escape abroad from air­port. According to details, Imran, a dangerous advertiser wanted in a murder case by Gujranwala police, was trying to flee abroad.

A team of the Punjab Police Spe­cial Operation Cell had added the name of the accused to the Provisional National Identifica­tion List (PNIL). The accused, which was identified during the record checking at the airport, was arrested and handed over to the concerned police for fur­ther action. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating the concern team on the arrest of an A-category proclaimed offender, said that the legal process should be completed as soon as possible and the accused should be pun­ished. He further said that efforts should be made to arrest other offenders while proceeding with the investigation of the cases based on scientific evidence. Information sharing with FIA, INTERPOL, and other agencies should be ensured on a regular basis, he added.

