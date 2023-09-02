POA to hold seminar for athletes, officials participating in Asian Games 

LAHORE -Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is holding a ‘Seminar for the Athletes and Officials participating in the Asian Games Hangzhou’ from today (Saturday) at Mayo Gardens Club. Approximately 250-300 athletes and officials (male and female) will attend the two days useful activity virtually and physical, said POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood. “The objective of the seminar is to impart information on the key topics having paramount importance related to the conduct of our athletes and officials. “These topics include Doping Controls Nutrition, Competitions Manipulation, Protection from Harassment and Abuse in Sports and individual conduct as all of them will be ambassadors of national prestige,”said the POA official.