POA to hold seminar for athletes, officials participating in Asian Games 

LAHORE -Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is holding a ‘Seminar for the Athletes and Officials participating in the Asian Games Hangzhou’ from to­day (Saturday) at Mayo Gar­dens Club. Approximately 250-300 athletes and officials (male and female) will at­tend the two days useful ac­tivity virtually and physical, said POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood. “The objective of the seminar is to impart in­formation on the key topics having paramount impor­tance related to the conduct of our athletes and officials. “These topics include Doping Controls Nutrition, Competi­tions Manipulation, Protec­tion from Harassment and Abuse in Sports and individ­ual conduct as all of them will be ambassadors of national prestige,”said the POA official.