Police arrest dacoit involved in torturing female teacher   

RAWALPINDI - A suspected dacoit, involved in robbing of a female teacher besides torturing her over resistance in Mohala Hukamdad, was injured from the firing of his accomplices in limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, informed sources. Police held the suspected dacoit identified as Ramzan during a raid and was escorting him for recovery of booty when his accomplices attacked police party to obtain his forceful release from cops, they said. The cops remained unhurt in the attack. The injured dacoit was moved to hospital for medical treatment by the police while attackers managed to escape from the scene, sources said.

According to sources, Ramzan along with his brother Hamza were involved in intercepting a female teacher in Mohala Hukamdad and depriving her of mobile phone, gold rings and purse a few days ago. They said police had arrested Hamza earlier while netted the second accused Ramzan in an operation. Cops were cruising the detained accused Ramzan for recovery of booty and weapon when his accomplices opened firing on police party.

They said Ramzan suffered bullet injury from firing of his own crime partner who later managed to flee from scene. A case has been registered against the accused while search operation was being carried out in the area to arrest the attackers.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Waris Khan Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal and his team for handcuffing two notorious dacoits involved in torturing a woman during a dacoity bid.