Police arrest seven criminals, recover stolen bikes

MIRPURKHAS - Digri police have rounded up seven criminals in raid after brief encounter with police at village Bogi Khan Nohani, taluka Digri here on Friday while stolen bikes were also recovered from them. Sources said that on information of presence of notorius dacoit and proclaimed offender Qadir aka Qadro Nohani, heavy police contingents headed by SHO Digri police Saleem Siraj Sammon carried out raid while there was continued gambling on battle of cocks. However when proclaimed offender along with accomplices saw the police party from some distance opened indiscriminate firing on the police while police retaliated however later after brief encounter police succeeded to capture seven criminals identified as Ghulam Hussain aka Punho Machi, Muhammad Habib Khaskheli, Zakir Nohani, Liaqat Nohani, Anwer Nohani, Ali Gul Nohani and Khaliqur Rehman Nohani and recovered from them three stolen bikes while other unknown seven criminals managed to escape from the spot.