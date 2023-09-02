Police held 16 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 16 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Majid and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested four accused namely Shahid Mehmood, Ashir Masih, Umar and Shaker Masih and recovered 930 gram heroin and 70 litres of alcohol from their possession.

Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Altaf Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Zahoor and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Gulfam and Noor Rahim involved in drug peddling and recovered 150 gram heroin and 520 gram hashish from their possession.

The Lohi Bher police team arrested three accused namely Anwar, Usman and Sanwal Noroz and recovered 611 gram heroin, one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore rifle from their possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Dilawar Khan involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Hanif Ur Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is under way. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He further said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Also, Bani Gala police station officials have apprehended wanted members of bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered seven stolen motorbikes worth rupees 1.2 million from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

According to the details, a Bani Gala police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike-lifting gang.

The accused were identified as Gul Sher and Bilal Shah. Police team also recovered seven stolen motorbikes worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the Bani Gala police station jurisdiction. ICCPO directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police Sumbal police team arrested two wanted members of a former jailbird criminal gang involved in numerous attempted murder, snatching and bike theft activities and recovered weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous attempted murder, snatching and bike theft activities in various areas of the twin city.

The accused were identified as Zubair Khan and Sahil khan. Police team also recovered weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.