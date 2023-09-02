PTI Senator Aon Buppi quits party

ISLAMABAD - PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Friday announced to part his ways with the party, citing May 9 incidents of violence on civil and military installations as the main reason behind his decision.

In a short video message that went viral on social media, he also resigned from the position of PTI South Punjab president and quit politics for the time being.

In his remarks, Senator Buppi condemned the May 9 mayhem, saying the day would go down as a black spot in the history of Pakistan. He also said that Pakistan’s military and people were inseparable. The politician from South Punjab had also served as the managing director of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal during the last government of PTI.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to the X (formerly Twitter) and said that Senator Buppi was missing for the last 10 days and he has been forced to quit the party and make an announcement. But he avoided mentioning the name of any one.

In a statement, PTI Core Committee said that the lawmaker was and would remain part of the party. It added that his video statement was a result of an extraordinary pressure exerted on him and this had had no status.