Saturday, September 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament commences 

STAFF REPORT
September 02, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The inaugural Quaid Banspa­ti Defence Day Tennis Tour­nament got underway at the hard courts of Modern Club Karachi. According to STA senior official M Khalid Rehmani, Maria Edible Oil Industries Pvt Ltd are the sponsors and Sindh Tennis Association is organizing this week-long tournament. The organizers received 150 plus entries from Karachi, Hyder­abad and Dadu in various events. On Friday, the match­es were decided in differ­ent categories. In the men’s singles qualifying round, M Awais (RWP) beat MZ Khatak 8-0, Zia Dost Muhammad beat Idrees Nooruddin 8-6, Hanzala Amir beat Sarib Far­han 8-1. In the men’s singles first round, Zubair Raja beat Rayan Ahmed 8-0, Ibrahim Iltifat beat M Essa Jee 8-0. In the ladies singles first round, Aiman Haris beat Zu­naira Zahid 8-2, Haya Yousuf beat Pinkey Khemani 8-2, Tahreem Yousuf w/o Laaibah Ismail. In the ladies singles quarters, Daliah Shazim beat Tehreem Yousuf 8-0.

Australia sees warmest winter on record

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023