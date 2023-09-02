Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament commences 

LAHORE - The inaugural Quaid Banspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament got underway at the hard courts of Modern Club Karachi. According to STA senior official M Khalid Rehmani, Maria Edible Oil Industries Pvt Ltd are the sponsors and Sindh Tennis Association is organizing this week-long tournament. The organizers received 150 plus entries from Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu in various events. On Friday, the matches were decided in different categories. In the men’s singles qualifying round, M Awais (RWP) beat MZ Khatak 8-0, Zia Dost Muhammad beat Idrees Nooruddin 8-6, Hanzala Amir beat Sarib Farhan 8-1. In the men’s singles first round, Zubair Raja beat Rayan Ahmed 8-0, Ibrahim Iltifat beat M Essa Jee 8-0. In the ladies singles first round, Aiman Haris beat Zunaira Zahid 8-2, Haya Yousuf beat Pinkey Khemani 8-2, Tahreem Yousuf w/o Laaibah Ismail. In the ladies singles quarters, Daliah Shazim beat Tehreem Yousuf 8-0.