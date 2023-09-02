Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament commences 

LAHORE - The inaugural Quaid Banspa­ti Defence Day Tennis Tour­nament got underway at the hard courts of Modern Club Karachi. According to STA senior official M Khalid Rehmani, Maria Edible Oil Industries Pvt Ltd are the sponsors and Sindh Tennis Association is organizing this week-long tournament. The organizers received 150 plus entries from Karachi, Hyder­abad and Dadu in various events. On Friday, the match­es were decided in differ­ent categories. In the men’s singles qualifying round, M Awais (RWP) beat MZ Khatak 8-0, Zia Dost Muhammad beat Idrees Nooruddin 8-6, Hanzala Amir beat Sarib Far­han 8-1. In the men’s singles first round, Zubair Raja beat Rayan Ahmed 8-0, Ibrahim Iltifat beat M Essa Jee 8-0. In the ladies singles first round, Aiman Haris beat Zu­naira Zahid 8-2, Haya Yousuf beat Pinkey Khemani 8-2, Tahreem Yousuf w/o Laaibah Ismail. In the ladies singles quarters, Daliah Shazim beat Tehreem Yousuf 8-0.