Saturday, September 02, 2023
ATC dismisses bail pleas of Qureshi, Fawad Ch in May 9 cases
Web Desk
11:39 AM | September 02, 2023
National

 In a significant development in the May 9 cases, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday dismissed bail petitions of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry.

Judge Abhar Gul conducted hearing of the May 9 cases in the Lahore anti-terrorism court. The court ordered cancellation of the bail of Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhary for non-compliance of the cases.

It should be noted that Qureshi is currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the cipher case.

A special court on Wednesday sent PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on judicial remand to Adiala Jail in cipher case. The PTI leader was produced in the Official Secrets Act court after two-day physical remanded earlier given to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Judge Abu al Hasanat Zulqernain heard the case filed by Qureshi's legal team for post-arrest bail. Zulfiqar Naqvi, the FIA counsel pleaded for more physical remand to recover a cell phone and the copy of cipher.
 

