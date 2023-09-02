Saturday, September 02, 2023
Robber gunned down by milk-buyer

Agencies
September 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A robber died while his accomplice was injured in firing by a citizen during a robbery attempt in Azizabad, here on Friday. According to police, the citizen was buying milk from a milk shop when two armed suspects riding a motorcycle attempted to rob him of valuables. During the robbery attempt, the citizen opened fire with his pistol, killing one robber on the spot and injuring the other who managed to flee away. The police recovered arms from the deceased, collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the body of the accused to a hospital for fulfilling medico-legal formalities. “The criminal record of the deceased suspect is being obtained. The CCTV footage of the citizen firing on the robbers has also been obtained,” police said. The citizen, in the CCTV footage, can be seen sitting in a car outside the milk shop.

Agencies

