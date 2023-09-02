Rs 2.8 million funds released for treatment of police ghazis, injured personnel

LAHORE - Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, all possible measures are being taken for the effective use of available resources for the health and welfare of the police force, in continuation of these initiatives, the wel­fare branch has released more than Rs. 2.8 mil­lion for the treatment of police ghazis and injured personnel. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, approved the release of funds on cases sent from vari­ous districts, including Lahore. According to the details, the in­jured Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal and Constable Mohammad Asad Zameer were given Rs 1 million each. Ghazi Constable Qasim Ali was given Rs. 0.3 million, and Driver Constable Asad Mehmood was given Rs. 0.2.5 million. Constable Muhammad Faisal was given Rs. 0.2 million, while Ghazi Constable Muhammad Bilal was given Rs. 0.1 million. The Compensation Award Committee, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, had sent documents to IG Punjab for the re­lease of funds in the above-mentioned cases. The Compensation Award Committee carefully re­viewed the applications and documents received from various districts and field formations of the province. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Sala­huddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar as members attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted late-night visit to four police stations in the provincial capital. He thoroughly examined the facilities at Batapur, Manawan, Harbanspura and Ghaziabad police stations, including record registers, lock-up rooms, police barracks, and the front desks’ application records. The CCPO Lahore expressed his dismay regarding the sub-par sanitation con­ditions at the police stations and ordered for regular clean­ing of washrooms and improving lighting arrangements. He em­phasised the need for a pleasant environment, saying that better sanitation at police stations and offices plays a vital role in pro­viding basic facilities to individu­als in remand. He also ordered for making arrangements for clean drinking wa­ter and adequate seating for detainees, under­scoring the top priority of addressing citizens’ concerns promptly. In addition, the CCPO Lahore emphasised the importance of treating citizens with respect and courtesy, urging officers and officials to view serving civilians as a personal duty. He specifically highlighted the presence of station house officers (SHOs) in police stations to aid citizens and stressed that these surprise visits, aimed at evaluating police stations’ perfor­mance, would continue. The ultimate goal was to enhance measures in place for ensuring justice for citizens within police stations.