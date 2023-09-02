Saturday, September 02, 2023
Rumours of Monkeypox cases in Sindh baseless: Saad Khalid

September 02, 2023
KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz has said that the rumours of suspected cases of Monkeypox disease in the province are baseless. In a clarification statement on Friday, he said that the results of initial diagnostic report of three suspected people are negative.
Dr Saad Khalid Niaz said they all have been quarantined as per the recommendation of the doctors. The Caretaker minister further stated that some tests had been suggested, if these reports will result in negative then they will be sent to their homes.

